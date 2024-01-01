stock photo similar to Kacklesnatch
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Kacklesnatch

Kacklesnatch is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Kacklesnatch is a potent cross of Chimera and Grape Jubilee. It’s a pretty plant, with chunky, grape-colored buds, but sensitive noses beware. Exotic Mike calls the Kacklesnatch aroma “putrid, raunchy stank.” We are still learning about Kacklesnatch's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kacklesnatch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Kacklesnatch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Kacklesnatch products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Kacklesnatch near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight