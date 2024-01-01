Kacklesnatch
Kacklesnatch is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Kacklesnatch is a potent cross of Chimera and Grape Jubilee. It’s a pretty plant, with chunky, grape-colored buds, but sensitive noses beware. Exotic Mike calls the Kacklesnatch aroma “putrid, raunchy stank.” We are still learning about Kacklesnatch's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kacklesnatch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
