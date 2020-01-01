Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Kahavvai Mode is a cross of Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Beautiful light green buds with pink accents offer a tropical fruity flavor with notes of licorice and pineapple. Effects tend to be a cerebral high that brings on feelings of ease and clarity while also boosting appetite.
