ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kahavvai Mode
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Kahavvai Mode
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Kahavvai Mode

Kahavvai Mode

Bred by Israel’s Seach Medical Cannabis Group, Kahavvai Mode is a cross of Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Beautiful light green buds with pink accents offer a tropical fruity flavor with notes of licorice and pineapple. Effects tend to be a cerebral high that brings on feelings of ease and clarity while also boosting appetite.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Kahavvai Mode nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kahavvai Mode nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Kahavvai Mode

Products with Kahavvai Mode

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kahavvai Mode nearby.