Hybrid

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

A strain bred from Northern California staples, Kaleidoscope is a cross of Blue Dream and Mendo Montage. Mixing Blue Dream’s light high and floral flavors with Mendo Montage’s grape taste and tranquilizing buzz, Kaleidoscope is a tasty and inspiring treat for novice and old school consumers alike.

Reviews

