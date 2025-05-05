Kamala Kush is a 2024 cannabis strain not affiliated with the political figure, but capitalizing on her name recognition. The female-led growers at Alibi Cannabis report growing Kamala Kush that has kush traits. The brand Curaleaf reportedly rebranded a 'Sweet Cheese' as Kamala Kush, along with Donald OG and Space Jill. In 2025, Kamala Kush is sold nationaly by THCA sellers. We continue to see Kamala Kush stick around, most recently crossed into Blue Dream.