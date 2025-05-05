Kamala Kush reviews
Kamala Kush strain effects
Kamala Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
J........h
May 5, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Tingly
Just took a nice dab of this Kamala Harris kush it's pretty terpy but has a nice flavor if you dab it in. A puffco rig