Key Lime Remedy
Key Lime Remedy is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Revolution Remedy with Key Lime Surprise. This strain features earthy and sweet flavors like citrus. Key Lime Remedy produces relaxing effects that may boost your mood. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with inflammation.
