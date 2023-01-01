Kickflip #7
Kickflip #7 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Kickflip #7 - If you've smoked, consumed or dabbed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Kickflip #7
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kickflip #7 strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kickflip #7 products near you
Similar to Kickflip #7 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—