King's Blend reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain King's Blend.
King's Blend strain effects
King's Blend strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
King's Blend reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to King's Blend
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in