Kingpin is a cannabis strain. There's a 'Kingpin Kush' that is reportedly a Herijuana x Girl Scout Cookies, and is a 70% indica. Kingpin may just be short for Kingpin Kush. Kingpin appears to be grown all over the country. There is also a strain called NARCOs Kingpin Kush that is reportedly OG Kush (five) x Kush Chemdog x Hindu Kush. All these Kingpin strains promise high-THC indica hybrid effects. Leave one of the first review of Kingpin below!