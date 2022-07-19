Buy Koffee Breath weed near you
Koffee Breath effects are mostly calming.
Koffee Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Koffee Breath is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, relaxed, and aroused. Koffee Breath has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Koffee Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
