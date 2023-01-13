Kush Sorbet
Kush Sorbet effects are mostly calming.
Kush Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Kush Sorbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Kush Sorbet
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Kush Sorbet strain effects
Kush Sorbet strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Kush Sorbet products near you
Similar to Kush Sorbet near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—