LA Beatnik
LA Beatnik effects are mostly calming.
LA Beatnik potency is higher THC than average.
LA Beatnik is a calming indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of LA Beatnik - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
LA Beatnik sensations
LA Beatnik helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
