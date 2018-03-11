ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 5 reviews

La Blanca Gold

La Blanca Gold

La Blanca Gold by Vision Seeds is a skunky blend of potent genetics. It gets its name from the decadent amount of trichomes this plant produces, glazing the surfaces of the flowers and leaves in a sheen of white gold. This generous resin production comes from its lineage of Super Skunk, Great White, and Skunk #1. Growing as a large plant, La Blanca Gold has an ample yield and an average 9-week flowering cycle. Enjoy La Blanca Gold’s tranquil, relaxing buzz near the end of the day to help reduce stress.   

Avatar for Deqox
Member since 2018
very nice strain! found it to be highly cerebrel and a real heavy kind of high
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for SlimTheColoradan
Member since 2018
My wife and I picked up A bag form Colorado harvest company. Both of us are every day users.so, we were expecting a average high. But we were Completely blown away by this stuff! An overwhelming sense of well-being and calm. With a great body high. I would advise not to use a-lot late at night. ...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Medidrom
Member since 2018
Hard to rate this strain. Not sure who to blame but the buds litterly dissolved when picked up. It was so dry. I did really like this strain effect wise. Nice relaxing, back pain was minimal and stress is gone. Only problem it took two one gram joints. I do have a fairly high tolerance. If the poten...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Stoner4206999
Member since 2019
I picked the Edison Casablanca form and was well impressed great taste amazing high If you smoke too much you’ll surely fall asleep as I did.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
La Blanca Gold

