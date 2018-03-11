La Blanca Gold by Vision Seeds is a skunky blend of potent genetics. It gets its name from the decadent amount of trichomes this plant produces, glazing the surfaces of the flowers and leaves in a sheen of white gold. This generous resin production comes from its lineage of Super Skunk, Great White, and Skunk #1. Growing as a large plant, La Blanca Gold has an ample yield and an average 9-week flowering cycle. Enjoy La Blanca Gold’s tranquil, relaxing buzz near the end of the day to help reduce stress.
