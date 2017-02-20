ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lady Liberty
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Lady Liberty

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.3 4 reviews

Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that delivers a strong blast of energized euphoria alongside a sweet grapefruit aroma. Notes of citrus arrive on the inhale while sweet earthiness is unleashed on the exhale in a flavorful introduction to Lady Liberty’s dual-edged head and body effects. Relaxation overcomes your physical senses while uplifting euphoria shakes creativity and happiness wide awake. She wears her potency in a crystal coat of trichomes, a shining testament to Lady Liberty’s THC content which often surpasses 22%.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4

write a review

Find Lady Liberty nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lady Liberty nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Lady Liberty
User uploaded image of Lady Liberty
User uploaded image of Lady Liberty

Products with Lady Liberty

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lady Liberty nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?

Most popular in