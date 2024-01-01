stock photo similar to Laughing Elephant
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 33.3%CBD

Laughing Elephant

Laughing Elephant is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Laughing Elephant is 33.3% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Laughing Elephant typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Laughing Elephant’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Laughing Elephant, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Laughing Elephant

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Laughing Elephant products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Laughing Elephant near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight