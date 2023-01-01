stock photo similar to Lava Breath
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Lava Breath

Lava Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Skunk and Lava Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lava Breath is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Lava Breath typically ranges from $10-$15. We are still learning about Lava Breath’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lava Breath, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight