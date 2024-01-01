Lay Me Down
If you are what you smoke, Lay Me Down is ideal for an evening spent horizontally. This OG hybrid comes from crossing two OG strain titans, Triangle OG x Fire OG. Like any good OG, Lay Me Down is a pain-zapper and mind wiper, so plan accordingly. It offers an alternative to the sweet, doughy dessert strains of today with a palate of rich pine, lemon peel, savory earth, and woody accents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lay Me Down, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
