Hybrid

Lazy Train

Lazy Train

Lazy Train is a rare indica-dominant hybrid of Qrazy Train and Lavender. This strain produces olive green buds with dainty amber hairs and emits a strong floral aroma. The effects hit slowly, creeping over the consumer's body as blissful and weighed relaxation. Lazy Train has been known to produce upwards of 20% THC and dense coats of resin. Its herbal, woodsy aroma and pleasant physical effects make it ideal for mood enhancement, stress reduction, and minor physical discomfort.    

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Qrazy Train
parent
Second strain parent
Lavender
parent
Strain
Lazy Train

Show all

