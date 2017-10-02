Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: Trainwreck, Trinity, Purple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert.
