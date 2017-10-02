ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Qrazy Train
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Qrazy Train

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 169 reviews

Qrazy Train

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 169 reviews

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: TrainwreckTrinityPurple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert. 

Effects

Show all

123 people reported 1099 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 52%
Focused 51%
Stress 43%
Depression 38%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 6%
Anxious 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

169

write a review

Find Qrazy Train nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Qrazy Train nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Trinity
parent
Second strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Strain
Qrazy Train
Strain child
Lazy Train
child

Products with Qrazy Train

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Qrazy Train nearby.

Most popular in