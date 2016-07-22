Legendary Lemon is a sativa-dominant strain that blends two Mexican speed demons, Zacatecas and Oaxaca, with two zesty zingers, Lemon Skunk and Lemon Kush. This tangy bud hits hard with a strong cerebral buzz and offers whimsical euphoria that makes consumers feel light on their feet. Enjoy this strain to defeat depression or to frontload strong mood enhancing effects. The flavor has been described as “rich lemon custard."