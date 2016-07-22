ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Legendary Lemon

Legendary Lemon

Legendary Lemon is a sativa-dominant strain that blends two Mexican speed demons, Zacatecas and Oaxaca, with two zesty zingers, Lemon Skunk and Lemon Kush. This tangy bud hits hard with a strong cerebral buzz and offers whimsical euphoria that makes consumers feel light on their feet. Enjoy this strain to defeat depression or to frontload strong mood enhancing effects. The flavor has been described as “rich lemon custard."

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Strain
Legendary Lemon

New Strains Alert: Legendary Lemon, Larry Bird Kush, Agent Tangie, and More
New Strains Alert: Legendary Lemon, Larry Bird Kush, Agent Tangie, and More