ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Legends Gold
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Legends Gold
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

Legends Gold

Legends Gold

Produced by Big Buddha Seeds, Legends Gold is an indica-dominant cross of Pot of Gold and Big Buddha Cheese. Densely packed buds are lime green in color with wispy light orange pistils. The terpene profile exudes a hash and cheesy funk flavor, and the high may work wonders if you’re looking for a deep, long-lasting experience.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Legends Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Legends Gold nearby.

Products with Legends Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Legends Gold nearby.