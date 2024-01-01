Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Lemon AK Auto

Lemon AK Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. As their twist on the classic AK-47 strain, Fast Buds have loaded this plant with hearty growing pattern, zesty lemon terps, and euphoric, energizing effects. Lemon AK Auto packs a punch in short plants, but can yield up to 650 gr/m2 of rich green, trichome-blasted buds in 63 days or less. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon AK, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

