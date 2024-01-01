stock photo similar to Lemon Bars
Be the first to review!
SativaTHC 38%CBD

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. Lemon Bars is 38% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wave Rider, the average price of Lemon Bars typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Bars’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Bars, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Lemon Bars

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Lemon Bars products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Lemon Bars near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight