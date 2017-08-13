ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is the cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to HS. With a nine to ten week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.

88 people reported 524 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 37%
Euphoric 35%
Energetic 31%
Stress 25%
Depression 19%
Anxiety 18%
Fatigue 17%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 23%
Dizzy 13%
Dry eyes 11%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Lemon Cake

