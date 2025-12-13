Lemon Fresh reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lemon Fresh.
Lemon Fresh strain effects
Lemon Fresh strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........e
December 13, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is the best general use strain I've ever tried.II don't write reviews for things I buy, but this was so good I had to make an exception. It makes me feel holistically better, and doesn't push my attention toward any particular behavior, so I can still go about my day normally, only full of focus and energy. If you're looking for a strain to provide energy or battle fatigue, i highly recommend it.
b........r
November 7, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Welp, I suffer from Severe Depression Disorder an crippling Anxiety. I went from in a mood of pure sadness an tiredness to energized, happy and ready to take on the world even though ita physically impossible for me due to i also had c6-c7 fusion. Along with more herniated disks in the neck and throasic spine an also low back. Not only did this strain help me mentally, it also did help alive or mask some chronic pain. So definitely a solid one in my books. I have been using Medical Marijuana for about 8 years now. I would say I have a high tolerance as well an 1 Bong hit had me jamming out to music, painting minifigs with a huge smile on my face which unfortunately for me has been pretty rare until now.
b........9
September 28, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
I tried this cause I have chronic Lyme thoracic Radiculopathy. And whooo boy is it good.