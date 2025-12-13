Welp, I suffer from Severe Depression Disorder an crippling Anxiety. I went from in a mood of pure sadness an tiredness to energized, happy and ready to take on the world even though ita physically impossible for me due to i also had c6-c7 fusion. Along with more herniated disks in the neck and throasic spine an also low back. Not only did this strain help me mentally, it also did help alive or mask some chronic pain. So definitely a solid one in my books. I have been using Medical Marijuana for about 8 years now. I would say I have a high tolerance as well an 1 Bong hit had me jamming out to music, painting minifigs with a huge smile on my face which unfortunately for me has been pretty rare until now.

