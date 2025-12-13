Lemon Fresh
Lemon Fresh effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Fresh potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Fresh is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Jungle Spice x Gorilla Diesel #3; the breeder of Lemon Fresh is currently unknown. This strain gives your brain a clean-up, with energizing, talkative, and creative effects perfect for tackling the day or mitigating fatigue and depression. Lemon Fresh has the mouth-puckering lemon notes of its namesake, with a blend of diesel, herbal, and even pepper notes. For growers, this is an easy, stretchy plant that produces big, pungent yields of bright green buds, purple accents, and iridescent trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Fresh, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Lemon Fresh strain effects
Lemon Fresh strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
