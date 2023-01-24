Lemon Ice Pucker
aka Lemon Ice Pucker #4
Lemon Ice Pucker effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Ice Pucker potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Ice Pucker, also known as Lemon Ice Pucker #4,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and hungry. Lemon Ice Pucker has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Ice Pucker, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Ice Pucker strain effects
Lemon Ice Pucker strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
