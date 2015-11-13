ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 44 reviews

Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities. 

Effects

30 people reported 152 effects
Energetic 56%
Uplifted 56%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 43%
Talkative 33%
Stress 23%
Fatigue 16%
Depression 13%
Cramps 3%
Eye pressure 3%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

44

Avatar for MedicalIncredible
Member since 2015
Update: Balanced Clearheaded High ! BUDS appear more Indica than it's alleged Sativa leanings. Buds are DARK Green with Yellowish outlines and amazingly enough it has Golden-Orange Pistils that appear melted like candle wax or silk or cobwebs. Their color is literally a Golden like the Sun Orang...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for colleenmcg12
Member since 2016
Excellent sativa! Makes you giggly and is an great choice for being in social situations!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
This is a very social, fun and uplifting smoke. The taste is great and the high is even better. I went with friends to look at houses for sale. Thank God we had a really mellow and laid back realtor. I just couldn't seem to stop talking and laughing for just about any reason. This strain would be pe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
Avatar for 6ights
Member since 2017
out of all the strains my girlfriend and I have smoked, this one is by far our favorite and it’s honestly the highest I’ve ever been thank the lord jesus for growing this naturally! Kumbayaaaaaa < if you get that you da best!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for marywannuh
Member since 2016
Lemon Pie is a great sativa... total head high... I looked on Leafly to see what the rating of the strain was and saw a 3.8! How could this be? Lemon Pie deserves a much higher rating! I deal with bad anxiety and Lemon Pie made me relax and I felt completely uplifted. It's a total upper, definit...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
