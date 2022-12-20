Lemon Pineapple
Lemon Pineapple effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Pineapple potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Pineapple is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, focused, and uplifted. Lemon Pineapple has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Lemon Pineapple, before let us know! Leave a review.
Lemon Pineapple sensations
Lemon Pineapple helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
