Bred by Plantworks, Lemon Stash CBD is a CBD-dominant phenotype of Stashsquatch crossed with a CBD cultivar. Buds are fluffy, frosty, and sticky with light green flowers and orange hairs, and it has a sweet lemon aroma and a matching sugary lemon flavor. People may expect to feel a full body relaxation after consuming this strain.
