ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Lil Sebastian
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Lil Sebastian
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.4 5 reviews

Lil Sebastian

Lil Sebastian

Named after everyone’s favorite mini pony from Parks and Recreation, Lil Sebastian is an indica-dominant cross of Casper OG and FPOG (formerly know as Fruity Pebbles OG). The buds grow large with light, minty green coloration and purple-hued trichomes. Its aroma is citrusy and sweet while the flavor adds earthiness to the experience. Expect sedating effects perfect for anyone looking to wind down at the end of a long day.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

5

Show all

Avatar for KnifeWrench91
Member since 2018
For and indica dominate strain, this really has more of a “heady” high. It’s vey subtle, kind of lingers in the background. There is no big blast of euphoria, rather a gradual, “oh, hello, how ya doing” approach. At roughly $17 a gram, not a bad buy. I’d recommend it for a session smoke, couple frie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for NycPlug
Member since 2018
Had gotten this strain from a store in Vegas they said it was a pretty rare strain so I had to get it...it has a unique taste and definitely gives you a mean case of the munchies....if you happen to get a hold of this strain get alot it's fire fire fire
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Find Lil Sebastian nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lil Sebastian nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Casper OG
parent
Second strain parent
FPOG
parent
Strain
Lil Sebastian

Products with Lil Sebastian

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Lil Sebastian nearby.

Most popular in