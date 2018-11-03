Named after everyone’s favorite mini pony from Parks and Recreation, Lil Sebastian is an indica-dominant cross of Casper OG and FPOG (formerly know as Fruity Pebbles OG). The buds grow large with light, minty green coloration and purple-hued trichomes. Its aroma is citrusy and sweet while the flavor adds earthiness to the experience. Expect sedating effects perfect for anyone looking to wind down at the end of a long day.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
5
Find Lil Sebastian nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lil Sebastian nearby.
Lineage
Products with Lil Sebastian
Hang tight. We're looking for Lil Sebastian nearby.