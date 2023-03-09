Lime Drop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Lime Drop.
Lime Drop strain effects
Lime Drop strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Lime Drop reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
Buy strains with similar effects to Lime Drop
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in