Lime Purple Mist is an indica-dominant strain with deeply relaxing qualities that taper in slowly over time. Its soothing, full-body qualities are a great way to unwind after a long day or for banishing bad moods. The high-THC content of Lime Purple Haze shakes the appetite wide awake, so be sure to have provisions prepared.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
6
13yoeme72
sisterofvodka
bipolarbitch
uniquengyn3
Find Lime Purple Mist nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Lime Purple Mist nearby.
Photos
Products with Lime Purple Mist
Hang tight. We're looking for Lime Purple Mist nearby.