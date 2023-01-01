stock photo similar to Limoncello Runtz
HybridTHC 27%CBD

Limoncello Runtz

Limoncello Runtz is a triple threat strain bred in collaboration between Zamnesia and Cookies, grown by Phinest Cannabis. Limoncello harnesses the power of Cherry Pie x Original Lemonade, then crossed with our 2020 strain of the year, Runtz. Quench your thirst for unique flavors and terps; Limoncello Runtz boasts ocimene, humulene, and nerolidol in its fruit basket nose, rounded out with limonene and linalool. Dense nugs have deep purple veins and thick orange hairs that smoke smoothly and transport you to the zen of an Italian gondola. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Limoncello Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

