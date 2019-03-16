ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Pie Hoe
Hybrid

4.4 32 reviews

Pie Hoe

Pie Hoe

Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Pie Hoe

