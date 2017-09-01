ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. The Gift
The Gift

aka RG8

The Gift

The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.    

Lineage

Strain parent
Ringo's Gift
parent
Strain
The Gift

