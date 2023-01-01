stock photo similar to Lobster Butter
HybridTHC 5%CBD

Lobster Butter

Lobster Butter is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Butter OG and Peanut Butter Souffle. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lobster Butter is 5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for first time cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lobster Butter typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lobster Butter’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lobster Butter, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight