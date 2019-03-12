Bred from a collaboration between pHinest and Cannarado, PB Soufflé (a.k.a. Peanut Butter Soufflé) is the result of crossing Do-Si-Dos with Lava Cake. Tinged with dark green and purple hues, expect frosty flowers caked with a thick, beautiful coat of resin. These chunky buds burst with nutty, earthy flavors reminiscent of creamy peanut butter.
