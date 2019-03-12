ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. PB Soufflé
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of PB Soufflé
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.7 7 reviews

PB Soufflé

aka Peanut Butter Souffle

PB Soufflé

Bred from a collaboration between pHinest and Cannarado, PB Soufflé (a.k.a. Peanut Butter Soufflé) is the result of crossing Do-Si-Dos with Lava Cake. Tinged with dark green and purple hues, expect frosty flowers caked with a thick, beautiful coat of resin. These chunky buds burst with nutty, earthy flavors reminiscent of creamy peanut butter.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

7

write a review

Find PB Soufflé nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry PB Soufflé nearby.

Products with PB Soufflé

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for PB Soufflé nearby.

Most popular in