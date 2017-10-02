ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 131 reviews

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi

Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.

Effects

85 people reported 439 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 54%
Euphoric 44%
Relaxed 41%
Energetic 37%
Depression 14%
Fatigue 7%
Anxiety 7%
Stress 5%
ADD/ADHD 5%
Dry mouth 14%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

131

