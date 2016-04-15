ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Created by GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique in Denver, CO at the request of world-renowned electronic/acid jazz musician DJ Logic, Logic Diesel is a cross between Mystic Kush and NYC Diesel. It has a sweet and sour, skunky diesel odor and flavors ranging from sweet sandalwood to spicy fuel. Logic Diesel will provide an intense, exciting sense of euphoria along with a mildly relaxing body high that is perfect for hitting the dance floor.

Avatar for douglashadtopoop
Member since 2016
This here is some party time dope. REALLY strong, bright sativa high and it's deceptive, you get high immediately and think you're good to go, but it creeps and you're way more ripped 15min later. Easy to converse, not easy to focus. Not entirely unlike being drunk and, incidentally, complements boo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for davidelrod2
Member since 2017
Man!!! If you need to doing spring cleaning... this is the one for you! And I couldn’t quit running my mouth about analytical stuff. Energy bomber right here!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Mupuzzle
Member since 2015
This small bud packs a kick. Smoked some before heading out for the night. Very uplifting without being racey. A good mix a flavor and a whole lot of fun. A great treat for those pulling all nighters.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for ftgc1993
Member since 2016
I picked this strain up from GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique's medical facility recently, and was very impressed. Strong sweet diesel flavor seemed to really drive the uplifting, energetic effect. Definitely a great daytime strain if you've got some outdoor activity planned or you have errands to run....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Lineage

Strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Logic Diesel

New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More
New Strains Alert: Tigermelon, Mt. Hood Magic, Kid N’ Cookies, Logic Diesel, and More

