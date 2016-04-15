Created by GroundSwell Cannabis Boutique in Denver, CO at the request of world-renowned electronic/acid jazz musician DJ Logic, Logic Diesel is a cross between Mystic Kush and NYC Diesel. It has a sweet and sour, skunky diesel odor and flavors ranging from sweet sandalwood to spicy fuel. Logic Diesel will provide an intense, exciting sense of euphoria along with a mildly relaxing body high that is perfect for hitting the dance floor.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
8
douglashadtopoop
davidelrod2
Mupuzzle
ftgc1993
fmeduke
Find Logic Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Logic Diesel nearby.
Lineage
Products with Logic Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Logic Diesel nearby.