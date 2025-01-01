stock photo similar to London Jealousy
London Jealousy
aka London Pound Cake x Jealousy, 1812
London Jealousy is a weed strain named for its parents, London Pound Cake x Jealousy. London Jealousy falls into the 'dessert' class of marijuana—with sweet, cakey, fuel and indica hybrid effects. Evermore has a variety of London Jealousy they dub "1812"—probably in reference to the US-Britain War of 1812.
Each puff delivers a sweet, doughy taste complemented by the subtle, enchanting notes of cherry blossoms, creating a unique and memorable smoking experience. Its aroma carries a floral and earthy bouquet, soothing the senses and enhancing the overall enjoyment.
