HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Hybrid
London Loud potency is higher THC than average.
London Loud is a cannabis strain bred by Karma Genetics. London Loud is a cross between Exodus Cheese and Karma Sour D bx. London Loud pairs the Sour Diesel’s terps with beefier yields from the Exodus Cheese. London Loud has a chance to be a solid washer, especially on phenos that lean on the cheese.
