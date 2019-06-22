ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Love Boat

Bred by Curaleaf, Love Boat crosses Triangle Kush, a potent indica originating from Florida, and Snow Lotus, one of Bodhi Seeds’ prized strains. This cross makes for a tasty sweet and citrus strain that also has some spicy notes. Love Boat is great for winding down or zoning out when you just need to relax.

this strain is decent. I have had worse. I've had better. not bad for a daytime smoke, or could be used in the evening to chill out and relax. the flower smells very floral to me...none of that skunky weed smell that stinks the room up when you open the bag. smoking a cone was very smooth. usually t...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Snow Lotus
Triangle Kush
