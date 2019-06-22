Bred by Curaleaf, Love Boat crosses Triangle Kush, a potent indica originating from Florida, and Snow Lotus, one of Bodhi Seeds’ prized strains. This cross makes for a tasty sweet and citrus strain that also has some spicy notes. Love Boat is great for winding down or zoning out when you just need to relax.
