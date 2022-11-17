LSD 25
aka LSD 25 Auto
LSD 25 effects are mostly energizing.
LSD 25 potency is higher THC than average.
LSD 25, also known as LSD 25 Auto,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and energetic. LSD 25 has 27% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, LSD 25, before let us know! Leave a review.
LSD 25 sensations
LSD 25 helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
