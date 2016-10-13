ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Lucid Bolt
Indica

Lucid Bolt

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Pine
Herbal
Peppery

Lucid Bolt
  • Pine
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Lucid Bolt is a functional indica-dominant hybrid bred to brighten the mind and relax the body. These genetics were cultivated by Paradise Seeds and have become exceptionally popular with all-day consumers seeking a strain that is mentally alert but kind on the extremities. This strain finishes relatively quickly, coming to maturity in approximately 8 to 9 weeks.  

