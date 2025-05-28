Mad Monkey
MdM
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Happy
Earthy
Mad Monkey effects are mostly energizing.
Mad Monkey is a weed strain from the Washington breeder Exotic Genetix. Mad Monkey is a cross of the strains Grease Monkey x Gary Poppins. Mad Monkey is a modern strain from the 2020s with extremely high THC, flavor, and a gorgeous look. Mad Monkey is new to Leafly so leave a review about how it grows, smells, looks, tastes, and feels.
