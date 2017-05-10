Madcow descends from two high-energy sativas, Durban Poison and Purple Cow. With a heavy blanket of crystal resin, this strain is a solid choice for veteran consumers and for making concentrates. This pure-blooded sativa will hit you with weightless cerebral effects and induce fits of laughter. Smooth yet spicy, this flower releases a flavor similar to that of butterscotch.
