  Madcow
Sativa

3.4 8 reviews

Madcow

Madcow

Madcow descends from two high-energy sativas, Durban Poison and Purple Cow. With a heavy blanket of crystal resin, this strain is a solid choice for veteran consumers and for making concentrates. This pure-blooded sativa will hit you with weightless cerebral effects and induce fits of laughter. Smooth yet spicy, this flower releases a flavor similar to that of butterscotch.

Lineage

Purple Cow
Durban Poison
Madcow

