Madd Fruit reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Madd Fruit.
Madd Fruit strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Positive Effects
Madd Fruit strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with PMS
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Madd Fruit reviews
c........t
a week ago
Relaxed
Big fan of this strain, nice chill, ahhhh calm feeling after hitting the pipe. One of my fave wind down strains and tastes good too
j........7
April 25, 2026
I really can't complain too much. smokes well and has a good taste.
c........9
April 23, 2026
it's trash...harshest herb I ever tried to smoke, does not taste anything like fruit and it'll make ya hack up a lung