Hybrid

Maddfruit

Maddfruit is a cannabis strain from Purple City Genetics and comes from their hit El Krem collection. Maddfruit is an indica hybrid cannabis strain and a cross of PapayaBerry Runtz x Moroccan Peaches. Maddfruit grows great for flower buds or hashmaking with great bag appeal. We're still learning more about Maddfruit, so leave a review

