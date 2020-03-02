From the Wonderland Series by Alphakronik Genes, Madhatter crosses 707 Headband with a Gobbstopper male. Bringing a bit of color and softness to the qualities of 707 Headband, this strain puts out a purple hue while offering a skunky, fuel, and OG terpene profile. Madhatter is known for a high that creeps up over time.
