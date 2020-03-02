ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Madhatter
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Madhatter
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

2.5 2 reviews

Madhatter

Madhatter

From the Wonderland Series by Alphakronik Genes, Madhatter crosses 707 Headband with a Gobbstopper male. Bringing a bit of color and softness to the qualities of 707 Headband, this strain puts out a purple hue while offering a skunky, fuel, and OG terpene profile. Madhatter is known for a high that creeps up over time.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2

write a review

Find Madhatter nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Madhatter nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Gobbstopper
parent
Second strain parent
707 Headband
parent
Strain
Madhatter

Products with Madhatter

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Madhatter nearby.